PHOENIX — A former paraeducator at a middle school in Phoenix was arrested Wednesday morning after nude photos and videos were found on a teenage student's phone, police said.

Christmas White, 23, was arrested at 10 a.m. and booked into jail on one count of aggravated luring a minor for sex and one count of furnishing obscene material to a minor.

The Phoenix Police Department began looking into reports of a sexual relationship between a former employee of a school and a teenage student on Aug. 26.

The investigation revealed that nude photos and videos were sent to the student's phone. The department did not say who the photos and videos were of.

The Paradise Valley School District said in a Wednesday letter to parents that White, who worked as a paraeducator at Greenway Middle School, was taken into custody on the charges.

The district said it was notified that White was taken in for questioning at the end of August, but was unable to communicate the information to parents due to the ongoing investigation.

White was employed with the district from Aug. 6, 2018, to May 10, 2019, and never returned to the classroom after that date.

Her interim contract with the district ended on May 24, according to the letter from the district.

"Prior to hiring any employee, thorough background checks, fingerprint clearances, and reference checks are conducted. All background checks were passed," part of the letter read.

"Our first priority is always the safety and well-being of our students. As this remains an ongoing police investigation, any additional questions about the case should be referred to the Phoenix Police Department."