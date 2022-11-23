Person taken into custody after shootings, multi-town search in New Hampshire

Police said a man was shot to death at a home in Lyndeborough. Another man was shot in Brookline and was receiving medical treatment.

CONCORD, N.H. — Following a multi-town search, police took a person into custody in connection with the shootings of two men, one of them fatal, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said Wednesday.

Police said a man was shot to death at a home in Lyndeborough. Another man was shot in Brookline and was receiving medical treatment.

State police, in conjunction with local and county law enforcement authorities, also searched Greenfield, Milford, Wilton, and in Nashua, where the person was found at about 12:15 p.m., the attorney general's office said.

The investigation into the shootings is active and ongoing, and there is no indication that the public is at risk, the attorney general's office said.