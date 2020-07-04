WESTBROOK, Maine — Westbrook Police received reports of a shooting on Central Street around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say officers responded to the area and found blood on the sidewalk. A short time later, police were notified that a person had arrived at the Maine Medical Center Urgent Care Plus on Brighton Avenue in Portland with a gunshot wound.

The person was transported from the Urgent Care to Maine Medical Center by the Portland Fire Department.

"We do not have an update on the subject’s condition, but their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening," Westbrook Police say.

Police have been investigating the incident and have conducted numerous interviews.

The investigation is continuing, but there is no risk to the public, police say. No criminal charges have been filed, but the investigation is continuing and any charges will be done in consultation with the District Attorney’s Office.

