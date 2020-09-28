Person struck by Amtrak Downeaster train

Amtrak did not include the health status of the individual who was hit in its press release. NEWS CENTER Maine is waiting to hear back from police.

WELLS, Maine — A person was hit by the Amtrak Downeaster Monday after trespassing on the tracks east of Wells, Maine.

Around 2:16 p.m., the individual came into contact with train 683 on its way from Boston North Station to Brunswick.

There were no reported injuries to the 20 passengers on board or crew members. The Amtrak Police Department has been working with local law enforcement to investigate.

Amtrak did not include the health status of the individual who was hit in its press release. NEWS CENTER Maine is waiting to hear back from the local police department.

Amtrak said this incident is a critical reminder to the public about the importance of exercising caution around railroad tracks and crossings. Each year, approximately 2,000 people are killed or injured in grade crossings and trespassing incidents nationwide.