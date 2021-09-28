Person shot in South Portland High School parking lot, official says

The gunshot victim was taken to Maine Medical Center with a non-life-threatening wound Tuesday night

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland police and fire crews responded to a report of a person shot Tuesday night at the upper parking lot of South Portland High School, according to South Portland fire spokesperson Robb Couture.

The report came in around 8:50 p.m. The victim was taken to Maine Medical Center for the non-life-threatening wound.

Highland Ave. is blocked off at the intersection with Mountain View Road next to the high school.

Cape Elizabeth police are also on the scene, rerouting traffic.

