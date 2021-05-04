Person shot in Windham

Police say a physical altercation occurred involving multiple people. During the altercation, a single gunshot was fired. The victim is stable.

WINDHAM, Maine — Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, the Windham Police Department says it responded to a disturbance call with a gunshot fired. The incident occurred at 15 Main St in Windham.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed a physical altercation had occurred involving multiple people. During the altercation, a single gunshot was fired at an aggressor of the altercation.

Police say that person is currently being treated for a gunshot wound, and is stable.

Police say the case is an active ongoing investigation. The cause of the altercation has not yet been determined. No arrests have been made at this time.