Person shot in Windham

WINDHAM, Maine — Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, the Windham Police Department says it responded to a disturbance call with a gunshot fired. The incident occurred at 15 Main St in Windham.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed a physical altercation had occurred involving multiple people. During the altercation, a single gunshot was fired at an aggressor of the altercation, according to police.

Police say that person is currently being treated for a gunshot wound.

Police say the case is an active ongoing investigation. The cause of the altercation has not yet been determined. No arrests have been made at this time.