Person shot in Windham

WINDHAM, Maine — Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, the Windham Police Department says it responded to a disturbance call with a gunshot fired. The incident occurred at 15 Main St in Windham.
Police say a preliminary investigation revealed a physical altercation had occurred involving multiple people. During the altercation, a single gunshot was fired at an aggressor of the altercation, according to police.
Police say that person is currently being treated for a gunshot wound.
Police say the case is an active ongoing investigation. The cause of the altercation has not yet been determined. No arrests have been made at this time.
Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no apparent threat to the general public.