Perry woman pleads not guilty to murder of ex-boyfriend

Danielle M. Wheeler is charged with murder in connection with the death of Jason 'Cowboy' Aubuchon, 50, of Eastport.

MACHIAS, Maine — Editor's note: The video above aired on Dec. 30, 2021.

A Perry woman pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to murder in the death of her ex-boyfriend in December 2021.

Danielle Wheeler appeared by video from Washington County Jail, where she has been since she was arrested days after the death of Jason "Cowboy" Aubuchon, 50, of Eastport.

Justice Bruce Malcolm said members of Aubuchon's family were also attending the hearing by video.

Wheeler told Malcolm that her family was told they couldn't attend Tuesday's hearing and said she did not have enough time to meet with her attorney but said she understood what Tuesday's proceedings were about and that she understood the charge.

Wheeler's attorney waived reading of the indictment, which charges her with intentional or knowing murder of Aubuchon at her home on Tranquility Lane in Perry.

According to affidavits filed by state police, Wheeler admitted to shooting Aubuchon in the temple after fighting about drugs.

"Were the [expletive] drugs worth it?" Wheeler allegedly screamed while on the phone with police dispatch.

Police said when they arrived at the home, Wheeler took a bag of white clumps out of her pocket and said they were Aubuchon's drugs. She allegedly told police there were more drugs under Aubuchon's body, which police reportedly found when they moved him.

According to documents, Wheeler also allegedly alerted police to a gun sitting on the TV stand and said it was the one she used in the incident.

The couple was alone in the house at the time of the shooting.

On Tuesday, Malcolm agreed to a request by Assistant Attorney General Meg Elam that Wheeler remains held without bail.