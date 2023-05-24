Penobscot man pleads guilty to drug trafficking charge, faces up to 40 years

Christopher Beaucage, 38, also faces a $5 million fine.

BANGOR, Maine — A Penobscot man faces up to 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine after pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges on Wednesday.

Christopher Beaucage, 38, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor for fentanyl possession with intent to distribute, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.

In October 2021, a Bucksport police officer stopped Beaucage and a co-conspirator and found 60 grams of fentanyl after searching the vehicle, according to the release.

Beaucage was reportedly arrested on outstanding warrants after admitting to police the found fentanyl belonged to him. Officials later discovered through monitored and recorded phone calls he participated in drug trafficking activities with others.

"Details discussed included traveling out of state to meet with a source, the prices of the narcotics, and customers in Maine," the release said.

Beaucage is expected to be sentenced after a presentence report is completed by the U.S. Probation Office.

"The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, and Bucksport Police Department investigated the case," the release stated.