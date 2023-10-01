Penobscot County Sheriff's Office asks public to be wary of phone scam

Deputies are warning of individuals posing as law enforcement and requesting money.

PENOBSCOT COUNTY, Maine — The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office is urging Mainers to be wary of phone scams where individuals pose as law enforcement.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office says many people are still falling for a phone scam where callers will often use a local law enforcement agency and officer names when requesting money, such as bail money for a warrant.

Scammers may also call about other pending legal actions, suggesting matters can be resolved if payment is made over the phone.

"Law enforcement will not call you on the phone and request bail money for a warrant," the sheriff's office said.

If you receive a similar call, the sheriff's office suggests telling the caller you will be contacting the local agency to confirm their information.

Remember to never give out personal information over the phone to any agency you have not initiated contact with and/or do not have ties to.



The Office of the Maine Attorney General has a resource page for common consumer scams and how you can stay safe.

