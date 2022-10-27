Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle at Rockland crosswalk

The incident occurred Thursday morning at the intersection Ocean and Suffolk Street.

ROCKLAND, Maine — A Rockland woman died after being struck by a vehicle at a crosswalk Thursday morning.

Lorraine Hall, 70, was struck by a Ford pickup truck after 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Ocean and Suffolk Street in Rockland, according to a report by the Courrier-Gazette.

First responders arrived shortly after the incident.

Hall was unresponsive when the first officer arrived, Rockland Police Chief Tim Carroll told the Courrier-Gazette.

A further investigation is being conducted by Rockland and Maine State Police, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Rockland Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

Ocean Street and sections of Water and Suffolk streets were closed as of Thursday morning.

"The City Council held a meeting in July 2021 on ways to improve pedestrian safety in Rockland. Education and changes to some intersections were recommended. The intersection of Suffolk and Ocean streets was not one of the intersections listed in the report," according to the Courrier-Gazette.

No further information is available at this time.