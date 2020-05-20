MAINE, USA — A 16-year-old Peaks Island teenage boy was pronounced dead Monday after he got trapped between a riding lawnmower and a parked boat.

Peaks Island Police and Fire responded to the report of an injured person while mowing a lawn just after 4:00 p.m. First responders found the boy with serious injuries.

Paramedics from Peaks Island and the mainland, along with a Lifeflight Helicopter, were dispatched, but despite their resuscitation efforts, they were not able to revive the teen and he was pronounced deceased.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

This story will be updated.

