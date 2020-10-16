Peaceful protest planned for victims of Clinton crash

Loved ones of Thomas Porfirio are planning a protest outside the home of Tim Silva on Saturday, months after a deadly crash killed three teenagers.

FAIRFIELD, Maine — On Saturday morning, friends and family of Thomas Porfirio will be protesting outside the home of Tim Silva.

Silva is being charged with three counts of vehicular manslaughter, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, and driving to endanger.

The protesters will be asking for justice for 17-year-old Porfirio as well as 15-year-old Emily Baker and her 12-year-old sister Ashlin who died in a February accident in Clinton.

Kennebec District Attorney Maeghan Maloney told NEWS CENTER Maine in June that she believes there will eventually be a guilty verdict for Silva.

"I do feel confident that we will have a guilty verdict. I do feel confident that we will be able to have justice for Tommy and Emily and Ashlin," Maloney said.

Loved ones want Silva to be tried as an adult.

"He did an adult crime, he needs to do adult time," Stephanie Carver said. Carver's daughter, Destiny, was Porfirio's girlfriend when he died.

Carver says her daughter is having a hard time with the whole situation. Now she's organizing this protest.

Silva is currently not being held in police custody. He is currently on house arrest with the exception of going to school, work or doctor appointments. He is not allowed to drive a car, leave the state, speak to the other survivor of the accident, speak with the victim's families, and is not allowed to use the internet.

Carver said that's not enough.

"He's shown no remorse whatsoever," she said. "[He just keeps making jokes, 'I got the keys back. I won't crash this time'."

“I am disappointed in the judge’s decision especially when this kid had no remorse for what he did," Tony Porfirio, the father of Thomas, said after Silva's detention hearing in June.

Carver said the protest will be peaceful.

"I hope at the protest tomorrow everybody's just civil and remembers exactly why we're doing this," she said.

The protest will begin at 9 a.m. at the Fairfield Police Department. Then they are going to walk to the neighborhood where Silva lives with signs and shirts to show support for the victims.