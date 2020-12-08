Patten man facing charges for threatening to shoot firefighter

Fred Whitney, 49, is facing terrorizing and disorderly conduct charges

PATTEN, Maine — A man from Patten is facing charges Tuesday after threatening to shoot a firefighter.

49-year-old Fred Whitney called the Patten Town Office a little after 10:00 a.m. saying firefighter allegedly cut him off.

Whitney later called the Aroostook County Sheriffs Office and the Maine District Court saying he wasn't coming to his court appearances and he would shoot law enforcement if they came to his home.