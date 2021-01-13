Passadumkeag to Greenbush chase ends in drug arrests

Following an investigation by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, about 270 grams of fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized, along with $14,000 in cash.

GREENBUSH, Maine — Two people are facing drug charges after leading a Penobscot County sheriff's deputy on a chase Monday night.

Nicole Murphy, 37, of Bangor, was arrested on active warrants, several criminal traffic violations, and aggravated trafficking in drugs.

Saquan Gaul, 28, of Boston, Mass., was charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs. Gaul is also on probation out of Mass., according to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.

Around 9 p.m. Monday, the sheriff's office received a report of a suspicious vehicle at the post office in Passadumkeag. A deputy located the vehicle, but while identifying the occupants, the vehicle sped off.

The deputy chased the vehicle several miles before it crashed on a dead end road in Greenbush. The deputy said it was evident the operator did not know the road. Murphy was not injured but Gaul received some minor bruises, according to the sheriff's office.

Following an investigation by the sheriff's office, about 270 grams of fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized, along with $14,000 in cash.