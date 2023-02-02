Parsonsfield man sentenced for child exploitation

Patrick Plummer, 31, of Parsonsfield, pleaded guilty in a Boston federal courtroom back in September 2022.

A Maine man was sentenced for child exploitation Thursday in a Boston federal courtroom.

Patrick Plummer, 31, of Parsonsfield, received a 13-year sentence followed by five years of supervised release, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Massachusetts said.

Plummer pleaded guilty in court back in September 2022 to one count of attempted enticement of a minor, one count of intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a person under 18, and one count of transportation of child pornography, according to the release.

He reportedly sent a private message to an undercover officer who was posing as a 13-year-old girl in an online chatroom in September 2020, where he indicated he lived in Maine and was 24 years old, according to the release.

"After confirming the purported minor was 13 years old, Plummer devised a plan to meet her in Georgetown, Mass. to have sex and discussed specific sexual conduct he wanted to engage in with her and directed the purported minor not to wear undergarments," the release said.

Then, on Sept. 26, 2020, Plummer made the drive down to a predetermined location in Georgetown, Massachusetts from Maine where he was arrested at the scene, the release states. At the time of his arrest, a computer, four cell phones, and a spring-release knife were found to be in Plummer's possession.

"Forensic analysis of the electronic evidence seized from Plummer’s car revealed over 7,000 images and approximately 74 videos of CSAM [child sexual abuse material] on at least three of the devices," the release said. "The CSAM included multiple images of children as young as two years old being tortured."

Following his arrest, Plummer admitted he traveled from Maine in order to meet the purported 13-year-old girl in Massachusetts. He also admitted he was talking to around 10 underaged girls, that police would find CSAM on his devices, and that he shared the images on his devices with other individuals through Kik Messenger, according to Thursday's release.

"The investigation also revealed that, prior to this case, Plummer had posed as a 19-year-old female on Kik Messenger to solicit photos from underaged girls for distribution to other users – in some instances using graphic threats such as, “I’ll chop you up into a million pieces,” to compel minors to share images with him," the release said.

“This case is another terrifying reminder of the real-life dangers of the internet and the predators that lurk online with the sole intent of targeting, exploiting, and sexualizing our children," U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said in the release. "Mr. Plummer, a grown man, admitted that he was also targeting 10 other young girls. Extensive amounts of CSAM – including two-year-olds being sexualized and tortured – was discovered on his electronic devices. This is every parent’s nightmare."

Plummer has reportedly remained in custody since his arrest in September 2020.