Parsonsfield man indicted on child exploitation charges

Patrick Plummer admitted he drove from Maine to Boston to have sex with a 13-year-old girl. He had allegedly been communicating with 10 underage girls.

BOSTON — A man from Maine was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury in Boston for traveling to have sex with a minor and child pornography.

Patrick Plummer, 29, was indicted on the following charges:

One count of attempted enticement of a minor

One count of intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a person under 18 years of age

One count of transportation of child pornography

Plummer was charged by criminal complaint and arrested in January 2021.

Plummer allegedly communicated using various messaging applications with an undercover officer posing as a 13-year-old girl and made a plan to meet the purported child in Georgetown, Mass. to have sex. On Sept. 26, 2020, Plummer allegedly drove from Maine to a predetermined location in Georgetown, as they had planned. Officers arrested Plummer on the scene and found him in possession of four cell phones, a computer, and a spring-release knife.

Preliminary analysis of the electronic evidence seized from Plummer’s car revealed in excess of 100 images and videos of child pornography on at least three of the devices, and found that he was still logged into the account he was using to talk to the undercover officer.

Forensic analysis of the devices is ongoing.

According to court documents, Plummer admitted that he had traveled from Maine to meet the purported 13-year-old girl, that he was talking to approximately 10 underage girls, and that investigators would find child pornography on his devices.

The charge of attempted enticement of a minor provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison. The charge of traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor provides for a sentence of up to 30 years in prison. The charge of transportation of child pornography provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years in prison.