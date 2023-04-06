Parent files lawsuit alleging school staff in Maine hid child's gender transition from her

The parent alleges in the lawsuit that school staff helped her teenage child begin socially transitioning without her knowledge.

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine — The mother of a student at Great Salt Bay Community School has sued the school board alleging school staff helped her teenage child begin socially transitioning from female to male without her knowledge, which she alleges is a violation of the law.

Amber Lavigne, who filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Portland, is from Newcastle. Great Salt Bay Community School is part of the Central Lincoln County School System, which in addition to Newcastle, includes Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Jefferson, Nobleboro, and South Bristol.

According to the lawsuit, Lavigne alleges a school counselor gave her 13-year-old chest binders, which are garments used to compress a person's chest and make it appear flatter. Lavigne also claims the school counselor allowed her child to use a male name, male pronouns, and told the child not to tell her mother.

“This was no accident: my daughter’s public school counselor deliberately tried to keep me in the dark, encouraging my daughter’s gender transition and encouraging her to hide it from me,” Lavigne said in a statement issued by her attorneys, who are with the Goldwater Institute. “When school officials found out, they actually defended the counselor’s actions, trampling on my constitutional rights at every turn. I deserve to know what’s happening to my child—the secrecy needs to stop.”

The policies listed on the school's website include a "Prohibited Conduct" section, which includes "asking a student to keep a secret."

The lawsuit said Lavigne's child began seeing the school counselor in October, and Lavigne met with school officials in early December to voice her concerns.

The lawsuit cites the 14th amendment, claiming the U.S. Supreme Court has established a precedent that the amendment protects parents' rights to control and direct the education and general upbringing of their own child.

The 14th Amendment states: “No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”

In addition to the Great Salt Bay Community School Board, Principal Kim Schaff, Superintendent Lynsey Johnston, and school social workers Samuel Roy and Jessica Berk are named as defendants in the lawsuit.

