PALMYRA, Maine — The State Fire Marshal’s Office says a couple from Palmyra were arrested Tuesday, November 26 and are being charged with arson.

Ann Hicks and Thomas Carlton are being charged in connection with a fire that destroyed their pickup truck two months ago.

Fire Investigators say the couple torched the truck to collect insurance money.

Hicks and Carlton are charged with arson, conspiracy to commit arson, insurance fraud and filing a false public alarm.

The truck was destroyed by fire on September 29 on the Pond Road in St. Albans.

Both were being held at the Somerset County Jail.

