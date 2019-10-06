Two people from New England who were arrested in Montana have confessed to their roles in two armed robberies in Maine.

Connor McGlone, 22, of Wolfeboro, N.H., and Puamae’ole "Pua" Degrandis, 20, of Cape Elizabeth, were arrested in Montana after a national alert was issued.

Police say the duo robbed Route 160 Ice Cream on Brownfield Road in Hiram on May 9 and the Village Variety Store in Limerick on May 13.

Investigators quickly determined that both armed robberies were related which intensified the search.

Authorities say Degrandis stole her grandmother's car and used it in the robberies. Degrandis and McGlone left Maine in the stolen car headed towards the West Coast after the armed robberies. They were stopped by the Montana Highway Patrol.

L-R: Connor McGlone, 22, of Wolfeboro, N.H.; Puamae’ole "Pua" Degrandis, 20, of Cape Elizabeth

Montana Highway Patrol via York County Sheriff's Office

Both of them are being held at the Sanders County Jail and are awaiting extradition back to Maine to face charges.

The two were apprehended after collaborative work from the York County Sheriff’s Office, Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Police, Cape Elizabeth Police, Montana Highway Patrol and Sanders County Montana Sheriff’s Office.