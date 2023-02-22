Oxford police arrest man accused of stalking teens

The suspect was arrested on Friday and charged with burglary, stalking, theft, and possession of a Schedule W drug, police say.

OXFORD, Maine — A man accused of following stalking three teens was taken into custody on Friday, police said in a release Wednesday.

Anthony Aldrich, 51, was booked into the Oxford County Jail and charged with burglary, stalking, theft, and possession of a Schedule W drug, according to a news release from the Oxford Police Department.

On Thursday around 3 p.m., officers were called about a stalking and burglary incident that took place over the Super Bowl weekend. Aldrich allegedly followed an 18-year-old woman to a Super Bowl party in Oxford and went into the home after her.

Authorities said he went into the house, took off his shoes and coat, and started eating food until the homeowner confronted him. He reportedly told the homeowner that the teen he followed invited him, but the stalking victim said she didn't know Aldrich. He eventually left.

The release stated that same woman passed Aldrich on the way to cheerleading practice in Norway, Maine the next day. Afterward, an arrest warrant was issued for the suspect.

Prior to the Super Bowl party, police said Aldrich was suspected in three different confirmed stalking incidents. In total, he's accused of stalking two 18-year-old women and a 17-year-old girl on different dates at different places, according to the release and further information provided to NEWS CENTER Maine by Detective Brandon Correia.

On Friday, the suspect was stopped while driving a Honda CR-V on Maine Street in Oxford and taken into custody without incident. His bail was set at $1,000, police said.