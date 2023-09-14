Oxford County Sheriff's Office investigating report of shots fired in West Paris

Deputies responded to an area near Pioneer Street to investigate what sounded like a gunshot.

WEST PARIS, Maine — Deputies with the Oxford County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of shots fired Thursday morning in West Paris. Deputies say they are not exactly sure what happened.

A deputy responded to Pioneer Street to investigate what a caller said sounded like a gunshot. The deputy spoke with a few residents nearby, but there was no evidence that anyone fired a gun.

A nearby elementary school, Agnes Gray School, went into lockdown until deputies could determine there was not a threat, according to the sheriff's office.

"It's a little worrisome, just you know, concern about our citizens and the public and making sure we keep the town employees safe. That's the most important thing," West Paris Town Manager Joy Downing said.

No additional details have been released.