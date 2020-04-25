Officers cleared in 2020 standoff killing of Hiram man

Maine officials released a findings report Friday clearing two Oxford County Sheriff's deputies in the standoff killing of 59-year-old Rick Rickabaugh

AUGUSTA, Maine — EDITORS NOTE: The above video was our original story published on April 25, 2020.

According to a findings report released by Maine's attorney general, two Oxford County Sheriff's deputies have been cleared in the standoff killing of a Hiram man on April 25, 2020.

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said in a report Friday that Oxford County Deputies Corporal Paul Casey and Corporal George Neagle "acted in self-defense and the defense of others," during the shooting that resulted in the death of 59-year-old Rick Rickabaugh.

According to the release, police initially went to Rickabaugh's home in Hiram to investigate a report of gunshots, including a bullet striking a neighbor's house.

Officials granted the neighbor an order of protection against Rickabaugh, and while serving the order Friday night, Frey said Rickabaugh came out of his house and fired a shot at the two deputies.

According to Frey, negotiators attempted several PA announcements and over 120 phone calls and voice mails to have Rickabaugh leave his house with no weapons.

Officials decided to try and breach the house with explosives at 10:30 Saturday morning. According to Frey, tactical teams sent a robot to the house and detonated an explosive device. According to Frey, Casey and Neagle both saw a figure moving toward police positions and heard gunshots coming from the area of the house. Frey said Neagle shot at Rickabaugh and, according to Frey, Casey saw Rickabaugh still holding and moving debris from his doorway. Casey fired at Rickabaugh, and Rickabaugh fell to the floor in the opening.

Frey said the autopsy showed Rickabaugh died from a single gunshot wound to the chest and neck.

Frey concluded that the officers had given Rickabaugh ample opportunity to surrender peacefully during the standoff. Frey also concluded Rickabaugh was a danger to officers and neighbors and ruled the killing justified.

Frey said, "Under Maine law, for any person, including a law enforcement officer, to be justified in using deadly force in self-defense or the defense of others, two requirements must be met. First, the person must reasonably and actually believe that unlawful deadly force is imminently threatened against the person or against someone else, and second, the person must reasonably and actually believe that deadly force is necessary to counter that imminent threat. In addition, a law enforcement officer may use deadly force when the officer believes that it is necessary to make an aiTest for a crime involving the use or threatened use of deadly force and the officer has made reasonable eff01is to advise the person that he or she is a law enforcement officer attempting to make an an arrest, and the officer has reasonable grounds to believe that the person is aware of this advice."