Oxford County deputies seek men who burglarized cars, shot property

During several incidents between Lovell and Bethel, the three suspects fired guns when they were confronted by witnesses, deputies said.

BETHEL, Maine — The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for at least three men they believe broke into multiple vehicles from Lovell to Bethel along the Maine State Route 5 corridor.

Around 5:30 a.m. Monday, the suspects allegedly fired guns at witnesses who saw them steal firearms, wallets, and other property from multiple vehicles.

While no injuries were reported, deputies said gunshots damaged surrounding properties.

The armed and dangerous suspects are believed to be in a silver mid-size sedan that left the Bethel area and traveled towards New Hampshire that same morning.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Oxford County Communications Center at 207-743-9554.