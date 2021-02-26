Owners of company involved in 2019 NH crash that killed 7 charged

Dartanayan Gasanov is scheduled to appear in federal court in Springfield later Friday. Dunyadar Gasanov is wanted by law enforcement.

BOSTON, Massachusetts — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video aired June 23, 2019.

The owners of the truck involved in a crash in New Hampshire in June 2019 that killed seven motorcyclists are facing charges of falsifying company records.

Federal prosecutors announced Friday that Dunyadar Gasanov, 36, was indicted on charges of falsification of records, conspiracy to falsify records and making a false statement to a federal investigator. Dartanayan Gasanov, 35, was indicted on a charge of falsification of records.

Dartanayan Gasanov is scheduled to appear in federal court in Springfield later Friday. Dunyadar Gasanov is wanted by law enforcement.

According to the indictment, the defendants owned Westfield Transport, Inc., a for-hire interstate motor carrier that transported vehicles primarily in the northeastern United States. It is alleged that, from May 3, 2019 to June 23, 2019, the defendants falsified driving logs in order to evade federal regulations designed to ensure the safety of roadways and drivers. It is further alleged that Dunyadar Gasanov instructed at least one Westfield Transport employee to falsify records, thereby exceeding the number of permissible driving hours, and then made a false statement to a federal inspector regarding the manipulation of recording devices that track drivers’ on and off duty hours in order to evade regulations.

The charge of falsification of records provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $1 million. The charge of conspiracy to falsify records provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The charge of making a false statement to a federal investigator provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The driver in the crash, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, has been indicted on charges that include reckless manslaughter and negligent homicide/driving under the influence. He is pleading not guilty to the charges.

Police said Zhukovskyy was under the influence of drugs and driving a 2016 Dodge 2500 truck with an attached trailer on Route 2 when he crossed into the opposite lane of travel, striking the motorcyclists. He was an employee of Westfield Transport at the time.

The crash in remote northern New Hampshire involved members of Marine JarHeads MC, a motorcycle club that includes Marines and their spouses.