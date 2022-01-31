Orrington man arrested after allegedly evading officials in hours-long standoff

Stephen Nason had two active felony domestic assault warrants out for his arrest, according to officials.

ORRINGTON, Maine — An Orrington man was arrested Sunday after officials said he evaded law enforcement and then barricaded himself in a room for several hours, resulting in a standoff.

Stephen Nason, 36, had two active felony warrants for domestic violence assault out for his arrest, according to a release Monday from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.

Around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, a Penobscot County deputy was driving on Johnson Mill Road when he came across Nason sitting in a van, officials said.

According to Monday's release, Nason locked himself inside the van after the deputy realized there were warrants out for Nason's arrest.

Officials said a supervisor and a family member arrived to see if they could convince Nason to exit the van and surrender and, after a short period of time, Nason exited the vehicle with a large knife placed against his own throat.

He then drove in a family member's vehicle to their home, where he allegedly barricaded himself in a room

Crisis negotiators from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office tried to communicate with Nason before calling in members of the Maine State Police Tactical Team to assist, officials said.

Nason was arrested shortly before 8:30 p.m. and taken to a Northern Light medical facility before being taken to the Penobscot County Jail, according to the sheriff's office.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a call on Monday for more information.