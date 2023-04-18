Orono man to pay nearly $230K for alleged PPP, EIDL loan fraud

Jacob Hennie agreed to pay the sum on Tuesday to settle the civil fraud case, a release said.

PORTLAND, Maine — An Orono man has agreed to pay nearly $230,000 for alleged Paycheck Protection Program and COVID-19 Economic Injury and Disaster loan fraud.

Jacob Hennie agreed to pay a sum of $228,338 to settle the civil fraud case for allegedly applying for, receiving, and being forgiven for two PPP loans, and applying for and receiving an EIDL Emergency Advance loan, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.

A complaint was reportedly filed against Hennie by the U.S. on Friday in the U.S. District Court, District of Maine. It alleged Hennie falsely claimed he operated a business with nine employees in 2020 and obtained an EIDL Emergency Advance totaling $9,000.

Hennie also allegedly obtained two PPP loans, a loan of $18,625 and a second loan of $20,833 after claiming false business expenses, the release stated.

"The complaint against Hennie was brought by the United States pursuant to the False Claims Act (FCA) and the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery and Enforcement Act (FIRREA)," the release said.

The statute of limitations for PPP and EIDL loan civil and criminal fraud has recently been extended due to recent amendments to federal law.