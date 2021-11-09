Orono man sentenced after seriously injuring infant

Cyree Hansley pleaded guilty to two charges related to hurting an infant.

BANGOR, Maine — An Orono man pleaded guilty to two charges related to seriously injuring a six-month-old infant Tuesday at the Penobscot County Judicial Center.

Twenty-seven-year-old Cyree Hansley was arrested after the baby left in his care was found to be suffering from brain injuries, a retinal hemorrhage, a spine injury and several other injuries. The child had to be hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Hansley's pleaded guilty to the charges of aggravated assault and assault on a child under six.

Before the sentence, the child's mother, Alexandria Orduna, addressed the court.

"On the day Cyree almost killed my son, he told me that I should not make him feel guilty, but he is guilty, and he should feel guilty," Orduna said. "No amount of jail time could ever be enough for what he has done to him, but I would like him to serve the longest sentence that is possible, and I want him to stand up in court and admit he is guilty for what he did."

And shortly after that, the defendant, Cyree Hansley did just that.

"I am truly sorry for the trauma that Ezra went through, and I cannot imagine what you and Ezra had to endure," Hansley said. "No child should ever have to go through that. I failed as a step-in father, and I failed to protect him. Every day for the past two-and-a-half years I’ve thought about Ezra‘s well-being, and I prayed for him."

In the end, Judge Ann Murray sentenced Hansley to four years in prison and five-and-a-half years of probation. Hansley also has conditions with his sentence of no contact with the child or his mother and grandmother.