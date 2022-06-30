Orneville man indicted for kidnapping, domestic violence following April incident in Dexter

DEXTER, Maine — A Penobscot County grand jury has indicted an Orneville man on charges of kidnapping and burglary in connection with an April 13 incident in Dexter.
Travis J. Lawler, 32, faces two counts of Class A felony kidnapping, one count of Class B felony burglary and misdemeanor counts of domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence terrorizing, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
Lawler was arrested the night of April 13 after police were called to a home on Railroad Avenue for a reported kidnapping, Dexter police said at the time.
Lawler allegedly broke a window to get into the house, took a 4-year-old child from his mother's arms and left the home. He allegedly returned a short time later demanding money and tried unsuccessfully to take a 2-year-old child.
Lawler allegedly made threats to kill members of his family if they called the police.
Dexter police, Maine State Police, Maine Forest Service, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office and the Dexter Fire Department searched the area behind the house and found Lawler and his son. Lawler allegedly refused to give up his son but police eventually took him into custody and no injuries were reported.