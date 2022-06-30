Orneville man indicted for kidnapping, domestic violence following April incident in Dexter

Travis J. Lawler, 32, allegedly broke into a Dexter home and kidnapped a four-year-old child before police located him and the child in nearby woods.

DEXTER, Maine — A Penobscot County grand jury has indicted an Orneville man on charges of kidnapping and burglary in connection with an April 13 incident in Dexter.

Travis J. Lawler, 32, faces two counts of Class A felony kidnapping, one count of Class B felony burglary and misdemeanor counts of domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence terrorizing, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

Lawler was arrested the night of April 13 after police were called to a home on Railroad Avenue for a reported kidnapping, Dexter police said at the time.

Lawler allegedly broke a window to get into the house, took a 4-year-old child from his mother's arms and left the home. He allegedly returned a short time later demanding money and tried unsuccessfully to take a 2-year-old child.

Lawler allegedly made threats to kill members of his family if they called the police.