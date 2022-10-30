Oregon man indicted for alleged assault of girlfriend at Maine hotel, police say

Damian E. Sanchez is accused of allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and strangling her at a hotel room in Augusta while their child was in the room, police said.

AUGUSTA, Maine — A man from Oregon is facing multiple charges in Maine after police said he allegedly sexually assaulted and strangled his girlfriend in a hotel room in Augusta while their child was present during a trip to Maine in January.

Lieutenant Nyberg with the Augusta Police Department tells NEWS CENTER, Maine, that Damian E. Sanchez sexually assaulted his girlfriend and then hit her in the head with a beer bottle before strangling her at the Motel 8 in Augusta around 1:00 a.m., on January 24.

The couple traveled to Maine to look for housing, Nyberg said.

The victim was able to get help after a friend who was staying at the same hotel called the police, Augusta Police Sergeant Anthony Drouin said.

Sanchez then fled to Oregon but was later arrested by Maine police who traveled out there to get him, Drouin added.

Sanchez is facing multiple charges including gross sexual assault, aggravated assault, and theft.

As of October 30, he was at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility awaiting trial.