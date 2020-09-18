'There's still work to be done': One year after hands-free law was enacted, its effectiveness is still unclear

The Maine Bureau of Highway Safety is expected to launch a new campaign and conduct a survey next month.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's hands-free driving law was enacted one year ago Saturday, but it is still unclear just how effective the new law is at stopping distracted driving.

According to Maine State Police, its officers issued more than 600 citations for hands-free violations over the last year. 100 of those were on the Maine Turnpike.

The hands-free law prohibits the use of any handheld electronic device behind the wheel unless it is mounted to a dashboard or connected to the vehicle's infotainment system.

Violators could face fines ranging from $50 to $250.

While the law was passed to strengthen the state's existing law that prohibited texting while driving and allow better enforcement by law enforcement, some say it is just a start.

"There's still work to be done. I certainly see people still out there using their handheld electronic devices," State Police Lt. Erik Baker told NEWS CENTER Maine.

The Maine Bureau of Highway Safety is expected to launch a new distracted driving campaign and conduct a survey of driver behaviors to hopefully gauge the effectiveness of the law next month.

Both were scheduled to happen in the spring but were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAA of Northern New England held a virtual press conference Thursday to mark the one-year mark.

"Any time you take your mind off driving, your eyes off the road, or your hands off the wheel you're not driving safely," spokesperson Pat Moody said.

Nine people are killed in accidents related to distracting every day in the U.S., according to AAA.

Democratic State Sen. Bill Diamond, who sponsored the hands-free bill, said while we still do not yet have the exact numbers for Maine yet, there is no denying that distracted driving is an ongoing issue.

"It's a never ending battle," Diamond said. "There's always be an ongoing need to address the legislature and the public and I'm ready and eager to do some more."

For those working every day to enforce Maine's hands-free law, it is about education, accountability, and understanding.