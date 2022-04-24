Four people charged after allegedly stealing a car from Bowdoin College

Brunswick police arrested 18-year-old Auston Ford and three juveniles, according to a press release. The car was taken from the Farley Field House parking lot.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — An 18-year-old boy and three juveniles were charged with theft Saturday evening after police said they stole a car from Bowdoin College.

In a press release, Brunswick Police Department patrol commander Paul Hansen said the black Audi was taken from the Farley Field House on campus around 12:18 p.m. on Saturday, April 23. When officers first arrived on the scene, they could not find the car.

Around 3 p.m., Hansen said an officer at the station saw the car turning onto Mill Street from Pleasant Street, heading toward Route 1. Then car was then stopped on the Cook's Corner off-ramp.

18-year-old Austen Ford of Brunswick was charged with operating after suspension, theft, and unauthorized use. He was released on unsecured bail, according to the release.

The three juveniles were charged with theft and released to their parents and guardians.