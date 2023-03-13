One person shot, one arrested following incident in Bangor

Tyrion Kindred, 40, of Baltimore, Maryland, was arrested in connection to the shooting, according to police.

BANGOR, Maine — One person was hurt and one was arrested following a shooting in Bangor Saturday evening.

Bangor police responded around 5:30 p.m. to an address on Harlow Street between State and Central Streets for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound, a news release from the Bangor Police Department said.

One person was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but the extent of their injuries was not made public, according to the release.

Tyrion Kindred, 40, of Baltimore, Maryland, was charged and arrested with possession of a firearm by a felon (Class C), the release said.

Police said the case remains under investigation. No additional information has been released.