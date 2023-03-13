x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

One person shot, one arrested following incident in Bangor

Tyrion Kindred, 40, of Baltimore, Maryland, was arrested in connection to the shooting, according to police.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com

BANGOR, Maine — One person was hurt and one was arrested following a shooting in Bangor Saturday evening.

Bangor police responded around 5:30 p.m. to an address on Harlow Street between State and Central Streets for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound, a news release from the Bangor Police Department said.

One person was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but the extent of their injuries was not made public, according to the release.

Tyrion Kindred, 40, of Baltimore, Maryland, was charged and arrested with possession of a firearm by a felon (Class C), the release said.

Police said the case remains under investigation. No additional information has been released.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More Videos

In Other News

Brewer police recover stolen puppy thanks to citizen tip

Before You Leave, Check This Out