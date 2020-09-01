Maine State Police detectives are investigating a homicide on North Street in Newport.

Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland said one person has been killed.

McCausland said the incident was called into them by Newport Police shortly after it was discovered.

He said State Police detectives have been there for most of the day.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

