One person hospitalized after a hit-and-run in New Sharon

Police are turning to the public for information about a hit-and-run in New Sharon on Saturday morning in which one man was injured.

NEW SHARON, Maine — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run that happened early Saturday morning.

Police say at about 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to Industry Road in New Sharon for a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash.

As a result of the investigation, police determined that a vehicle had hit a deer and the driver stopped to inspect his car. As the driver was getting back into his vehicle, police say a dark-colored GM SUV or pickup truck, traveling the opposite direction, hit the man before he could get back into his vehicle.

The suspect fled the scene without stopping to help. Police say the suspect's vehicle should have damage to the driver's side mirror.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital and is reportedly stable.