One person found dead following house fire on Essex Street in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine — Around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, State Street in Bangor closed due to a house fire at 57 Essex Street.

On Friday, Bangor police said one person was found dead inside.

The investigation into the fire is being conducted by the Bangor Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division, as well as the Maine Fire Marshal’s Office.

The victim will be examined at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Police have not yet released the victim's identity and have not yet determined the victim's cause of death.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene. Bangor Fire Department Deputy Chief Eric Pelletier told NEWS CENTER Maine that crews found “heavy fire” on the first floor of the building extending to the second floor.

An aggressive attack was initiated while crews searched and evacuated the building. There is extensive fire and smoke damage to the building. According to Bangor police, the American Red Cross is assisting those who live there.

Deputy Chief of @BangorFireDept Eric Pelletier confirms they found “heavy fire” on the 1st floor of 56 Essex St and evacuated the building. Pelletier says they will be here for a couple more hours, this is still an active scene. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/EeLwsCM1jd — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) November 13, 2020