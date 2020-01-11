One person dead in Lewiston homicide

Update: the 18-year-old victim died at Central Maine Medical Center as a result of his injuries. It happened on River St. around 7:35 p.m. on Saturday night.

LEWISTON, Maine — The victim in a Halloween night shooting in Lewiston has died as a result of his injuries. The shooting has been ruled a homicide.

Lewiston Police responded to a report of a shooting on River St. around 7:35 p.m. last night. Hassan Hassan, 18, of Lewiston was taken to Central Maine Medical Center for treatment, where he later died.

Maine State Police and Lewiston Police are investigating. Police say they don't believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Lewiston Police released a statement saying in part, "due to nature of injuries the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was immediately called in to assist Lewiston Officers and Detectives with the investigation."

Anyone with information should contact Maine State Police or the Lewiston Police Department.