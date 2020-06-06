An adult man shot today in Waterville.

The Waterville Police Department's police chief says the call came in around 11-AM this morning.

The incident occurred in Home Place Inn on College Avenue and one person was shot.

"The Waterville Officers responded and when they arrived on scene, they located an adult male in one of the rooms at Home Place who had suffered a gunshot wound, he was taken by ambulance to Maine General and then eventually he was life-flighted to Portland," said Joe Massey, the Waterville Police Chief.

Both Waterville and State Police Department are working on this case and they did not release any more details about this shooting.

The owner of aThe Barber Parlor on College Ave, said the Waterville police department closed a portion of College Ave to investigate the scene with K-9 dogs.

"Cops stopped traffic at the light right there and surrounded the house," said Eric Signorelli from The Barber Parlor.

Detectives are still investigating the scene.

