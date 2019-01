AUGUSTA, Maine — Police in Augusta are trying to find others involved in a gas station robbery after they make initial arrest.

Police charged 20-year-old Justyn Wilson of Augusta on Saturday with robbing the Big Apple on 36 Stone Street.

Police believe there may have been other suspects involved in the Friday morning robbery and are continuing their investigation.

If anyone has any further information regarding this incident, call the August Police Department at (207)-626-2370 ext. 3418.