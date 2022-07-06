One injured in Lewiston shooting

The suspect vehicle reportedly targeted another vehicle at the intersection of Main Street and Lincoln Street on Friday, officials say.

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police responded to a reported shooting in the area of Lincoln Street and Main Street on Friday around 10:20 p.m., according to a news release issued by Lewiston Police Department spokesperson Lt. Derrick St. Laurent.

The release says the suspect vehicle reportedly targeted another vehicle at the intersection.

After the two vehicles departed from the area, a 25-year-old male transported himself to Central Maine Medical Center, the release says. He was treated for a gunshot wound and was then later released.

Police say the attack does not appear to be random, and that the investigation is still ongoing, according to the release.

The release advises that anyone with information should call Detective Joe Philippon at 207-513-3001 ext. 3320.

Additional information will be released when it becomes available.

