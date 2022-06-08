x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

One person injured in Farmingdale stabbing

The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident at approximately 5:16 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com

FARMINGDALE, Maine — The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported stabbing at approximately 5:16 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from Lt. J. Chris Read. 

The stabbing reportedly occurred in the area of 553 Maine Ave. in Farmingdale, during which a 31-year-old Farmingdale man was injured. He was stabbed multiple times and was brought by ambulance to MaineGeneral Medical Center, according to the release. 

The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office conducted a police dog track after the suspect allegedly fled the scene, Read said in the email. 

Hector Rivera, 26, of Gardiner was later pushed back toward the scene and arrested, the release stated, and he was brought by ambulance to MaineGeneral Medical Center for medical issues.

The sheriff's office reported Rivera has been charged with Elevated Aggravated Assault (class A), Violation of Conditions of Release (class C), Unlawfully Furnishing Schedule W Drugs (class C), Refusing to submit to Arrest or Detention (class E) and Falsifying Physical Evidence )class D), and bail is not allowed at this time. 

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

Click here to sign up for the daily NEWS CENTER Maine Break Time Newsletter.

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More Videos

In Other News

Two people charged in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Washington County