One person injured in Farmingdale stabbing

FARMINGDALE, Maine — The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported stabbing at approximately 5:16 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from Lt. J. Chris Read.

The stabbing reportedly occurred in the area of 553 Maine Ave. in Farmingdale, during which a 31-year-old Farmingdale man was injured. He was stabbed multiple times and was brought by ambulance to MaineGeneral Medical Center, according to the release.

The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office conducted a police dog track after the suspect allegedly fled the scene, Read said in the email.

Hector Rivera, 26, of Gardiner was later pushed back toward the scene and arrested, the release stated, and he was brought by ambulance to MaineGeneral Medical Center for medical issues.

The sheriff's office reported Rivera has been charged with Elevated Aggravated Assault (class A), Violation of Conditions of Release (class C), Unlawfully Furnishing Schedule W Drugs (class C), Refusing to submit to Arrest or Detention (class E) and Falsifying Physical Evidence )class D), and bail is not allowed at this time.