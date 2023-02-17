One dead, one hospitalized after Portland incident, police say

PORTLAND, Maine — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after an incident in Portland, police say.
The Portland Police Department tweeted that officers were present at 263 Cumberland Ave. investigating. The hospitalized individual was taken to Maine Medical Center.
Police said there is no danger to the public at this time.
Around 8:30 p.m., multiple police vehicles were spotted at the scene along with crime scene tape.
Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to call 207-874-8575.
