One dead, one hospitalized after Portland incident, police say

The incident took place on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Department.

PORTLAND, Maine — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after an incident in Portland, police say.

The Portland Police Department tweeted that officers were present at 263 Cumberland Ave. investigating. The hospitalized individual was taken to Maine Medical Center.

Police said there is no danger to the public at this time.

Around 8:30 p.m., multiple police vehicles were spotted at the scene along with crime scene tape.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to call 207-874-8575.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.