BANGOR, Maine — One man is dead and another is in the hospital after an accident involving two motorcycles and a car at the intersection of Union Street and Davis Road Saturday.

Around 11:10 a.m., Bangor Police responded to the scene where Dillan Springer, 28, of Bangor, was driving one of the motorcycles and died at the scene. The other motorcycle operator, Matthew Marquis, 34, of Bangor, was transported by Bangor Fire Department to a local medical facility for emergency treatment.

Marquis does not hold a Maine motorcycle license.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, evidence indicates the motorcycles were attempting to pass other cars while headed outbound on Union Street. While in the oncoming lane, both motorcycles collided with a car that had turned left from Davis Road onto Union Street.

This case remains under investigation by our Criminal Investigations Division. No charges have been issued thus far.

RELATED: 'Quarantine Karaoke' raises money for Bangor Area Homeless Shelter

RELATED: "I think it's doable by then," Maine's golf courses hoping to be open by May 1st after coronavirus pandemic