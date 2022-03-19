Man flown to hospital with "extensive" head injuries following assault in North Haven

The 19-year-old victim is in critical condition as of Saturday afternoon.

NORTH HAVEN, Maine — A man is in the hospital after police said he was "badly beaten" by another man in North Haven Friday.

Police responded to a report of an assault at a home on North Haven Island around 9:21 p.m. where they found paramedics helping a 19-year-old man with serious head injuries, Knox County Sheriff Tim Carroll said in a press release Saturday afternoon.

Kaleb Campbell, 22, of North Haven, was charged and arrested after allegedly telling police that he was the one who hit the victim and fired a gun, according to the press release.

Police said they do not believe anyone was injured by gunfire.

Campbell was taken to the Knox County Jail where he is being held without bail.