Old Town woman to serve 7 years in prison for death of 3-year-old daughter

BANGOR, Maine — An Old Town woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the death of her 3-year-old daughter was sentenced Friday to 26 years in prison, with all but 19 years suspended.

Hillary Goding was visibly emotional on Friday and took full responsibility for her actions, and lack of action, in her daughter's death.

Hailey Goding was found unresponsive in their Old Town home in June 2021 and died two days later at a local hospital. Prosecutors said Hillary Goding noticed Hailey was lethargic and had raspy breathing more than 24 hours before she called 911.

The state said a medical examiner identified Hailey's cause of death as exposure to fentanyl.

Hillary Goding was originally indicted on counts of murder and manslaughter, but prosecutors dismissed the murder charge under a plea agreement.

Prosecutors called Hailey Goding's death a case of domestic violence, and physicians said that had she been treated sooner, she could have survived.

But Hillary Goding's attorney, Jeffrey Silverstein, said domestic violence requires an act of force, and Hillary Goding failed to act by not seeking medical attention for her daughter for more than 24 hours. Silverstein said Goding's substance abuse disorder led to her error in judgement.

Hillary Goding's mother and aunt spoke for the prosecution, while a close friend spoke on her behalf.