Old Town man charged with arson in connection with August 16 fire at Penobscot Nation

MAINE, USA — 31-year-old Joshua Francis was arrested Tuesday on an arson charge after allegedly setting fire to the house he lived in at the Penobscot Nation.

Officials say they gathered information and evidence at the house located at 5 Olamon Lane that determines the fire was intentionally set. Investigators got an arrest warrant for Francis and he was arrested without incident near Stillwater Avenue in Bangor. He was taken to the Penobscot County jail.