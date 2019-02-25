OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — A 40-year-old man from Old Orchard Beach is being charged for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old.

Old Orchard Beach police say Jeremy Buckley started a sexual relationship with the girl in 2015.

Buckley was arrested on Feb. 8 and was charged with one count of sexual abuse of a minor, which is a class C felony.

Police say Buckley was previously required to register on the Maine Sex Offender list because of prior convictions. Buckley was held at the York County Jail and was released on Feb.13 on $10,000 bail.

Police say Buckley’s bail conditions include no contact with the victim, children under the age of 16, and that he cannot to be within 500 feet of any primary, elementary, middle or high school.