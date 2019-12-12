OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Old Orchard Beach Police are still searching for a man that robbed the Family Dollar in Old Orchard Beach last night.

Police, including a member of the K9 Unit, arrived at the store located at 8 Heath Street at approximately 9:29 p.m. on December 10.

An unidentified white male reportedly entered the store wearing dark clothing that covered his face. The male was brandishing a hammer and demanded a clerk to give him money.

The suspect took money from a nearby cash register and demanded the clerk to lay on the floor. The suspect then fled the store in an unknown direction.

The suspect was not located at that time. It is unknown if a vehicle was involved.

No one was reported to have been injured and the two store clerks were reportedly the only people in the store when the incident occurred.

The suspect is further described as being approximately 5’8”-5’9” tall, medium build, wearing dark pants, a dark sweatshirt, and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Old Orchard Beach Police Department immediately at (207) 934-4911.