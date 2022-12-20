Florida man seriously injured in apparent hit-and-run in Old Orchard Beach

Officers responded to the area of Cascade Road around 9:37 p.m. Saturday for a report of an unresponsive male laying in the roadway.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — The Old Orchard Beach Police Department is seeking the public's help for more information about an incident that occurred Saturday night near Cascade Road.

Officers with the department responded to the area of Cascade Road around 9:37 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive male laying in the roadway, a news release from the department said Monday.

According to the release, the man was found to have suffered "traumatic injuries." The man was taken to Maine Medical Center, where he remains in "critical condition."

Upon further investigation, officers determined the man may have been struck by a vehicle on Cascade Road between the intersection of Ross Road and Camelot Way, the release states.

Police later identified the man as 44-year-old Jeffrey Stout of Trenton, Florida. The release reports Stout was staying in Old Orchard Beach temporarily for work.

The department is asking anyone who may have information about the incident, passed through the area during that time, or has surveillance footage in the area of Ross Road and Cascade Road to contact Detective Kyle Sheahan at 207-934-4911. You can also email him at ksheahan@oobmaine.com.

