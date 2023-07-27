Old Orchard Beach man faces kidnapping and other charges after incident in Scarborough

Police received a report from a woman who said she was sleeping in her vehicle in Scarborough when the man got in, drove away, and ignored her pleas to leave.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A man from Old Orchard Beach is in custody after he allegedly stole a vehicle while a woman was sleeping, drove away, and ignored her requests to let her out.

Scarborough police reported receiving a call shortly after midnight Thursday from a woman who kept officials on the phone while dispatch partners worked to track her location, and she eventually put the call on speakerphone to allow communication with her and the suspect, according to a news release from the Scarborough Police Department.

"Dispatchers received information that the suspect had intentions of creating a violent encounter with the police when they located the vehicle and possibly causing an accident with the stolen vehicle," the release stated.

Officials reportedly were able to convince the man to stop the vehicle and wait for police to arrive at the scene and shortly afterward were able to take him into custody.

Damion Joyce, 51, has been charged with Class A kidnapping, Class D criminal restraint, and Class D theft and has been brought to Cumberland County Jail.